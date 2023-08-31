Baby Monkey Stuck In Net Rescued And Reunited With Mother, Video Will Make You Emotional

In an uplifting incident reported from a Delhi school, eye-witnesses’ rapid response and the wildlife rescue team’s quick efforts saved the life of a baby monkey. The rescued animal has been reunited with its mother. The incident took place early one morning, near India Gate, in Guru Harikrishna Public School. As the morning activities were being conducted, some onlookers spotted a small monkey trapped in the cricket net in the school’s playground. The sight of the struggling animal prompted the school authorities to contact the Wildlife SOS helpline. Acting promptly, Wildlife SOS sent their rapid response unit to the scene.

The rescue operation involved careful efforts by the Wildlife SOS team members. They skillfully cut the net to ensure the safety of the trapped baby monkey. The team’s primary concern was to release the monkey without causing any harm, as reported by The Indian Express.

Advertisement

The animal, identified as a rhesus macaque monkey, was only 2 months old. It was carefully examined for any injuries. When the team on site found no injuries in the baby monkey’s body, it was allowed to go to its mother, who was also observed nearby.

The Wildlife SOS, is a non-profit organisation that works in the wildlife rescue sector and has a 24×7 emergency rescue contact.

According to the reports, Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, explained that every wildlife rescue operation presents unique challenges, and this was no exception. His team’s expertise and dedication made it possible to free the baby monkey from the net unharmed. Moments like these reaffirm his team’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director of Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, added that urban areas, like the one where the school is located in, often bring humans and wild animals into close contact, leading to situations like this one. Their efforts aim to protect the animals as well as to educate the community about responsible coexistence.