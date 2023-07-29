Baby 'Transfer' Through Magic: Indian TV Show's Dramatic Pregnancy Scene Has Desis Finding Logic

Indian soap operas are known for their over-the-top and fantastical storylines, which frequently venture into the realm of magical and supernatural occurrences. These shows, while entertaining for many viewers, often defy scientific principles and logic, creating humourous and absurd scenarios. One such instance that recently caught the attention of the internet was a clip from the daily soap ‘Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ aired on Star Plus.

In the clip shared by Instagram page ‘A Clear Record’, two women named Roshni and Shayari are shown discussing a magical baby ‘transfer’ through a glowing rope-like object between them. Roshni explains that this object is a ‘bridge’ that has been established between them, and through it, her baby will be ‘transferred’ to Shayari’s womb. The scene depicts a glowing screen, presumably indicating the magical transfer taking place, and it becomes evident that the show has portrayed surrogacy without any scientific basis.

Advertisement

The internet couldn’t help but react to this bizarre scene, with many users expressing amusement and disbelief. “Ok but hats off to the actors, how can they act so serious on such stupid moments," commented a user. “I am thankful to the creators, I was in coma for 3 years, I saw this playing on TV, i got up and turned off the TV," said another.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views on Instagram.