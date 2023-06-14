Baby With 4 Hands And 4 Legs In Bihar's Chhapra Dies 20 Minutes After Birth

A woman gave birth to a unique baby girl with four arms and four legs in Chhapra, Saran district in Bihar on Tuesday. The shape of her head was also unusual. A large crowd gathered at the nursing home to witness this extraordinary sight, which sparked curiosity among the people. Opinions varied, with some viewing it as a divine incarnation while others saw it as a biological anomaly. Unfortunately, the baby girl passed away shortly after being born.

The mother Prasuta Priya Devi gave birth to the baby girl at the Sanjivani Nursing Home in Shyamchak, Chhapra. The doctor was equally astonished upon seeing the newborn. The news quickly circulated within the hospital, sparking conversations among both staff and patients. The image of the girl child has started gaining widespread attention on social media.

Dr Anil Kumar, the hospital’s director, provided details about the unusual baby girl. She had a single head, four ears, four legs and four arms, along with two spinal cords. Interestingly, her chest contained two beating hearts. The hospital management conducted an operation to deliver the newborn, who was alive upon birth but unfortunately passed away approximately 20 minutes later.

The woman, who was experiencing her first childbirth, felt distressed as the delivery did not occur within the expected timeframe. After a thorough examination, a medical procedure was recommended, leading to the successful extraction of the baby girl. Thankfully, the woman is currently in good health following the ordeal.