'Bahar Mil': Viral Pic of Kohli-Gambhir's Spat in IPL 2023 Has Become Most Delhi Moment Ever

Discovering who can conquer the temperament of Delhi boys has always been a daunting task, but when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir faced off after the RCB vs LSG match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, things reached a whole new level of intensity. Kohli’s cheeky antics had been a source of amusement throughout the match, but things took an ugly turn when the two cricketing legends became embroiled in a heated war of words. Twitter erupted with jokes about the quintessential Delhi boy behaviour on display, dubbing it the “most Delhi moment ever!"

‘The Boys’ moment has made its way into IPL 2023 with this viral pic of Kohli and Gambhir, huh?

Despite a modest score of 126 for nine on a challenging track, RCB managed to defend it and keep LSG 18 runs short. The match was already an entertaining showdown, but Kohli’s aggressive play made it even more thrilling for fans on and off the field.

Although playful teasing is common in the IPL, nobody expected things to take a serious turn between Kohli and Gambhir after the match. A verbal spat between the two erupted after Kyle Mayers and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged words with the RCB star. This incident quickly became the talk of the town and resulted in yet another intense banter between Kohli and Gambhir, who have had their fair share of clashes before.

Meanwhile, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a plethora of “Delhi things." For instance, during the DC vs SRH match on Saturday, a massive fight broke out in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a viral video, two groups of fans were seen engaged in a physical altercation, with the brawl escalating by the second, and multiple people getting involved. The incident prompted some Twitter users to make light of the situation, quipping that it was just another ordinary day in Delhi.

