Bandiya Still Loves Gundya: Woman's Remark on Deepika-Ranbir Relationship is Now a Meme

Just recently, a Twitter user expressed their belief that Deepika Padukone still harbors feelings for Ranbir Kapoor, despite their breakup several years ago. “I feel a huge part of Dee (Deepika) still loves Ranbir, a part of her can never luv someone the way she loved him, the part that’s hidden ’cause hearing ‘move on’ is easier than actually being able to. She’s prolly happy with another person, but again, you can never completely fall out of love," wrote @emotionalwr3ckk alongside a recent picture of the two during the reunion of the YJHD cast to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary. However, her tweet went viral and attracted trolls, resulting in it becoming an ultimate meme!

Indeed, it’s true! Internet users have taken inspiration from the tweet and its wording to create hilarious memes that depict the iconic relationships between various Bollywood characters, cartoon duos, and television series pairs.

Although the original tweet seemed to disappear due to the intense trolling, the meme culture that emerged from it has given rise to unforgettable examples. Some of the notable memes include Bandiya-Gundya from the movie ‘Chup Chup Ke,’ Rohit-Aman from ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ Tarika-Abhijeet from the TV show ‘CID,’ Abhilash-Dhairya from the series ‘Aspirant,’ Bheem-Chutki from the cartoon ‘Chota Bheem,’ and Shizuka-Dekisuki from ‘Doraemon,’ among many others.

Also Read: ‘Deepika Still Loves Ranbir Kapoor’: Woman’s Viral Tweet Has Fans Roasting Her to ‘Get a Life’

So, check out the memes that have taken the internet by storm!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, there was another tweet that gained meme status after a woman sought assistance on Twitter to locate a man she had encountered at a cafe in Aerocity, New Delhi. Her plea was accompanied by a tweet featuring a photo of a man wearing a black shirt, with his back to the camera. She wrote, “Looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. He was kinda ripped, in a black shirt, and had nice eyes… Wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me. Twitter do your thing and help me find him." However, it was soon revealed that they already knew each other, and the entire incident was a publicity stunt. Consequently, people promptly turned it into a source of memes!

Advertisement

Read More: ‘Twitter Help Me Find Him’: How Aerocity Woman’s ‘Publicity Request’ Turned into Viral Meme

Hence, proved - memes can pop up anywhere and everywhere, thanks to the internet!