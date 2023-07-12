Bangalore Man Creates Record Eating 13 Ragi Balls In 30 Minutes In A Competition

Sarjapura witnessed an exciting contest on Sunday as individuals from Kunigal, Mandya, and Malur taluks gathered to compete in a unique challenge—consuming Ragi mudde, or Ragi balls. More than 40 participants eagerly joined the competition, paying an entry fee of Rs 200. The task at hand was to devour as many Ragi balls as possible within a 30-minute time frame, accompanied by mouthwatering chicken curry.

As the competition commenced, each participant was provided with two hefty Ragi balls, each weighing half a kilogram. Once they finished eating, additional Ragi balls were promptly served. To honour the winners, the organizers presented a sheep and two chickens as prizes.

The crown of victory went to Harish, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, who remarkably devoured 13 Ragi balls within the stipulated half-hour time frame. Srinivas and Anand secured the second and third prizes, respectively. The spectacle attracted a crowd from neighbouring areas, all eager to witness the contestants’ impressive eating feats.

In a similar vein, as part of the Ugadi festival celebrations, an equally enticing competition featuring Ragi Mudde and Natikoli Saru (country chicken curry) took place in Nandini Layout, Bangalore. A participant from Mandya emerged as the champion, leaving everyone astounded by consuming a remarkable 16 servings of the Ragi Mudde meal.