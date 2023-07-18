Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Banned Vegetable From Pilibhit Forest Costs More Than Mutton

Banned Vegetable From Pilibhit Forest Costs More Than Mutton

This vegetable is a type of wild mushroom and is often referred to as mutton for vegetarians.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 13:15 IST

Delhi, India

The vegetable is found in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.
The vegetable is found in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

In the lush forests of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a unique and expensive vegetable emerges during the monsoon season. Known as Katrua, this wild vegetable grows in the roots of Sal trees and offers a distinct taste reminiscent of mutton. Despite being banned for picking due to its protected forest status, Katrua finds its way to the market, commanding a high price.

Katrua, a type of wild mushroom, flourishes in the dense jungles of Pilibhit, where tigers often roam. Local villagers secretly dig it up from the forest in the early hours and sell it in the market. Despite the vegetable’s illegality, it is highly sought after, fetching prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1,500. The Forest Department’s increased monitoring, prompted by the WildLife Crime Control Bureau’s alert, has made it challenging to bring Katrua from the forest. Instances of confiscations and raids have deterred its availability in the market.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Preparing Katrua requires meticulous cleaning, making it more time-consuming than meat. The vegetable is then either cut into pieces or cooked whole. Similar to chicken or mutton, Katrua requires a generous array of spices, including turmeric, pepper, chicken masala, onion paste, garam masala, and aromatic seasonings. This careful preparation contributes to its reputation as a mutton alternative for vegetarians, enhancing its allure.

    Although predominantly found in the Mahof forest of Pilibhit, Katrua’s popularity extends beyond the region. Traders from tons like Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, and Mailani purchase the vegetable discreetly to sell in other areas. However, the Forest Department and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve strictly prohibit unauthorized entry into the reserve, warning of consequences for those illegally entering the forest to harvest Katrua.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 13:15 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 13:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App