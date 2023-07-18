Banned Vegetable From Pilibhit Forest Costs More Than Mutton

In the lush forests of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a unique and expensive vegetable emerges during the monsoon season. Known as Katrua, this wild vegetable grows in the roots of Sal trees and offers a distinct taste reminiscent of mutton. Despite being banned for picking due to its protected forest status, Katrua finds its way to the market, commanding a high price.

Katrua, a type of wild mushroom, flourishes in the dense jungles of Pilibhit, where tigers often roam. Local villagers secretly dig it up from the forest in the early hours and sell it in the market. Despite the vegetable’s illegality, it is highly sought after, fetching prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1,500. The Forest Department’s increased monitoring, prompted by the WildLife Crime Control Bureau’s alert, has made it challenging to bring Katrua from the forest. Instances of confiscations and raids have deterred its availability in the market.