Barbenheimer Posters Show Barbie And Oppenheimer’s Unforgettable Fusion And Fans Are Loving It

The craze of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie has become a force to be reckoned with. The two completely opposite movies will lock horns in theatres on Friday, July 21 and the excitement among moviegoers has extremely skyrocketed. Initially, social media was bombarded with memes highlighting the contrast between the pink and plastic world of Barbie and the explosive arena of Oppenheimer. But now, the internet appears to be bewitched with the Barbenheimer phenomenon, a fan-made name to shower love and support for both highly-anticipated cinematic creations. If that wasn’t enough, fans have also come up with attractive Barbenheimer posters that showcase the blend of polar opposite worlds and Twitteratis have gone gaga over it.

One poster shows Oppenheimer’s lead Cillian Murphy carrying Barbie’s female protagonist Margot Robbie thereby replacing Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Another features the dreamy landscape of Barbieland with Oppenheimer’s nuclear bomb explosion taking over the sky. Numerous other posters have a similar blending of much-awaited films that fans can’t seem to get over. Catch a glimpse of a few Barbenheimer posters below:

The reactions to the fan-made posters are just unmissable, while some are billing Barbenheimer as the movie that the world needed. Many want to get the blended graphics printed on t-shirts. If that wasn’t enough there’s a section that still hasn’t decided which movie they want to watch first. While reacting to the posters, a fan wrote, “This thread is exactly what the internet was invented for."

Another joked, “This will make people believe that they’re actually having a film together."

One more wished, “Ohh I wanna see a fanfiction of this."