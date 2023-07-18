Barbie And Oppenheimer Make Fun Cameo In Mumbai Police's Viral Safety Post

This Friday will bring the massive box office clash of two highly-anticipated movies Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The excitement over their release has skyrocketed infinitesimally leaving the internet to explode with a plethora of Barbenheimer memes and posters. Now, Mumbai Police’s social media page, that’s known to hop on the latest trends, didn’t leave this opportunity behind to issue public safety guidelines with a hilarious twist. In their latest post, the department raises awareness against consuming illicit drugs, riding without helmets, sharing critical digital information like OTP with strangers, and driving under the influence.

The funny meme series makes reference to the cause and effect of flouting rules in two segments titled “Barbie start" and “Oppenheimer ending". The first meme indicates smoking drugs can land people in jail, and the second one adds that disobeying traffic rules always ends with a hefty challan. Following suit is a warning against sharing OTP with strangers which puts an individual’s account savings at risk. Lastly, the meme emphasizes not to drink and drive as it can lead to unfortunate accidents. While sharing the post, the Mumbai Police Department stated, “With such ‘Barbie’ actions, you’re signing up for Oppenheimer consequences. Beginning of Barbie and the end of Oppenheimer, don’t let such a movie be your life."

Take a look at the meme here:

The post on public safety has impressed multiple social media users, many of whom said “Hats off" and “Salute to the team" for their unique efforts. The production house Universal Pictures India also reacted to the meme commenting, “Looks like this is also inspired by true events!" An online user joined, “The person handling this account is dope." One more added, “Mumbai police be wilding."