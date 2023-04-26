Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome Introduced for Kids and it's Giving Everyone Hope

In a new step towards inclusivity, toy maker Mattel has introduced its first Barbie with Down’s syndrome. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society in the US to make the doll The doll has a shorter frame and longer torso than its other Barbies. Also, the new doll’s face is rounder in shape, and has almond-shaped eyes, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge. It can be seen that the doll is dressed in a puff sleeved frock which has butterflies and flowers in yellow and blue colours. With this, she is wearing a pink necklace.

The company’s initiative was recognised by many on social media. People also took to Twitter and thanked the company for such an initiative. “Mattel just announced a Barbie with Down Syndrome and pink AFO braces! I am crying right now, I never imagined they’d make a doll with leg braces, just like me! I had a cousin with Down Syndrome she passed away years ago but she would have loved this!" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person mentioned, “Barbie has a doll with Down syndrome now, help your typical kids learn about addy in a fun and natural way so that by the time they meet addy or another extra special friend, they’re already familiar with her and inclusivity."

Meanwhile, Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, in a statement said, “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves."

