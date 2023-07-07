Barbie Fever: AI Images Transform India Into A Pink Wonderland

As the premier of the Barbie movie draws closer, fans are at a fever pitch. Everyone wants to know everything related to the Barbie movie. Fans are also pulling off their own movie-inspired fits. Amidst all the buzz, an artist has re-imagined some of India’s iconic structures by donning Barbie’s colours. Using the artificial intelligence tool MidJourney, an artist has shared a set of snaps on their LinkedIn handle. It shows iconic structures like the Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India, and even the Mumbai Local Train coloured pink. It looks breathtaking and can almost pass off as the real thing.

There were also snaps of religious places like Tirupati Balaji Temple, and Golden Temple, and landmarks such as Howrah Bridge, Charminar, and Mumbai Sealink. Alongside the pictures, the user has written, “Barbie fever across India. Imagined via MidJourney AI." Check it out here yourself:

Advertisement

There was a flurry of reaction in the comment section. Users expressed how wonderful this entire selection of snaps looked to them. Some even mentioned their favourites. “The train looks so cool!" a user wrote.

“This is so cool… Bravo," another comment read.

“Very nice," a user commented.