'Barbie Marketing is Insane': Twitter Hilariously Relates Everything 'Pink' With Greta Gerwig's Film

The global obsession with “Barbie" has turned the world into a pink spectacle, as fans continue to fuel the hype with unrelenting enthusiasm. The highly-anticipated film has extended beyond mere fandom, with various brands, ranging from The Gap to Burger King, eagerly joining forces for rose-coloured collaborations. Consequently, other brands have also jumped on the bandwagon to make the most out of the Barbie craze. Even social media platforms have succumbed to the trend, inundating users with an abundance of memes. Among these memes, a new trend has emerged where individuals relentlessly share anything and everything pink in their surroundings, humorously attributing it to “Barbie’s insane marketing".

From capturing pink-tinted skies and vibrant pink trumpet trees to pink houses and even pink-colored tablets, these jokes and references to the seemingly “amazing marketing by Barbie’s team" have become an endless source of amusement on the internet. So, take a glimpse into how individuals around the world are embracing the trend, finding humour in the colour pink and the overall frenzy surrounding Barbie’s marketing.

Meanwhile, the Barbie hype has extended beyond collaborations, with brands like Airbnb offering the chance to stay at the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu through sweepstakes. Limited-edition products in various categories, such as Moon Oral Care’s hot pink toothpaste and brushes, Swoon Lemonade, Ruggable, Stoney Clover Land, and Funboy, have also added to the excitement.

Thus, it seems that the allure of Barbie’s world has not only captivated children but also adults alike. Reports also suggest that the upcoming film has received a PG-13 rating, hinting at its exploration of mature subject matter alongside the magical elements. In Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie steps into the human world, a realm filled with both joy and sadness, providing a reality check amidst the colourful fairy tale setting she typically inhabits.