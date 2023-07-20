Bartender's Hilarious Reaction To Customer's 'Extra Creamy' Pina Colada Request Goes Viral

Bartenders often find themselves in challenging situations when customers make unique requests for customized drinks. Some customers may ask for a surprise drink, leaving the bartenders scratching their heads. In other instances, people might have specific ingredients they want in their drinks. Recently, a hilarious incident happened when a customer ordered an “Extra Creamy" Pina Colada, resulting in a humorous response from the server. The message left by the server on the receipt read, “That’s Just What. He Said He Wanted. I Guess Add Whip Before. You Blend," followed by the exclamation, “I Hate It Here."

Sharing the receipt, a Twitter user wrote, “That is a sick man lol."

The Twitter post quickly went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views. Social media users are responding with funny reactions and comments.

Earlier, a similar hilarious incident grabbed attention when a Starbucks barista named Josie Morales received a highly customized request from a customer named Edward. As reported by the New York Post, Edward used his reward points to create a one-of-a-kind coffee. The order slip left Josie stunned, as it listed over 10 items added to a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino.