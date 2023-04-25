'Bas Itna Confidence Chaiye': Man Caught Brushing Teeth Inside Delhi Metro

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a man was seen brushing his teeth while riding in a Delhi Metro train coach. The video has since gone viral on social media, leaving social media users surprised. The video, which was posted on Instagram by a user in November 2022, has recently gained traction and has been viewed over a million times, with more than 81,000 likes. In the video, the man can be seen nonchalantly brushing his teeth as he moves from one compartment to another, seemingly unaware of the strange looks he is receiving from his fellow passengers. These types of reels for the sake of entertainment have become quite popular in recent times and this clip is just one example of the many floating around on the internet. “Late for office. Tag someone…" read the caption alongside the clip.

While many have expressed their discomfort at the man’s behaviour, others have mentioned that people on social media are doing everything they can for making sure their videos go viral and they can enjoy their social media fame. However, this clip has led many people to laud the confidence of the man for making such a reel in public. “Famous hone ke liye kya kya karte hain (What all do people do to get famous)," wrote a social media user. Another one said, “Bas itna confidence chaiye hai."

“Delhi Metro should take strict action on these faaltu (useless)," read another comment.

“Bhai logo ke najar toh dekho yaar… Gajab confidence hai bro nice yaar… Aisa confidence hume bhi chahiye yaar… (Brother look at people looking at you… You have amazing confidence brother nice… I also need this kind of confidence)," read another comment.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the Delhi Metro. Social media has been abuzz with a new trend of crazy videos from Delhi Metro. The latest addition to this trend is a video of a woman dancing energetically to a Bhojpuri song on the platform. In the video, the woman, dressed in a bright red saree, can be seen dancing to the popular Bhojpuri track Saj Ke Sawar Ke by singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

The video has garnered more than 12,000 views on Instagram, with many users reacting with different emotions to the woman’s dance performance.

