'Bas Karo': Instagram Users Adding Songs to Notes After New Update Inspire Memes on Twitter

Just a day before, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, made an exciting announcement about Instagram Notes. Now, users can upload 30-second song clips to Notes, adding a musical twist to the 24-hour status-sharing feature. “You can now add 30-sec clips of your favourite songs to Notes on Instagram," wrote Zuckerberg on Meta’s Broadcast Channel. This news has everyone buzzing, with users eager to try out the new music-sharing capabilities. However, not all is sunshine and rainbows, as frustrated users turned to Twitter and memes to vent their emotions.

With the whole world grooving to the beat and filling up people’s Insta DMs, it was only a matter of time before Twitterati unleashed the full force of memes. Check out how!

Previously, Twitter users were limited to sharing text and emojis as notes, but the platform has now introduced a new feature that allows users to share popular songs and audio snippets from its extensive music library.

These music notes can be modified or removed at any time, offering users greater control over their content. Additionally, users can choose the audience who can access these notes, whether it be their followers or close friends. However, at the time of writing this story, we encountered difficulties accessing the Instagram music notes feature on both Android and iOS devices.

Earlier, Instagram caused a stir among its users when the size of the story icon suddenly increased, triggering a wave of reactions on Twitter. This unexpected alteration to the Stories feature grabbed the attention of countless users, prompting them to flood Twitter with a flurry of memes and jokes, expressing their surprise and dissatisfaction with the change.