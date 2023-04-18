Baseball Star Slams Airline for Making Pregnant Wife Clean Up Kid's Mess, Gets Schooled

American baseball pitcher Anthony Bass is drawing criticism on Twitter after he posted a tweet complaining about a United Airlines flight attendant. “The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" He wrote.

People on Twitter took exception to the tweet, pointing out that cleaning crew aboard flights are not “personal servers" and that the children were old enough to be asked to clean up after themselves. Bass elaborated in further tweets that the popcorn had been provided to the children by the airline, and not his wife. He added that his wife was high-risk but was permitted to fly by her doctors. He was also not present on the flight himself.

Some people also expressed a contrary opinion and said that the crew on the flight should have helped her clean up. Which side are you on?

