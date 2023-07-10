'Bawaal' Movie's 'Bizarre' Dialogue Reminds People of Ranveer Allahbadia's Hitler Podcast

Remember Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ podcast where he spoke about Adolf Hitler. “Hilter is evil, but who isn’t?" the host said and it sparked tons of controversies all across social media. The statement received a lot of criticism then but it seems like the unpopular opinion is now being promoted in Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’. The trailer of Bawaal released and it showed characters romanticising and normalising Hitler’s views.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia Credits His Success to God And Virat Kohli, Gets Brutally Trolled

Advertisement

Many people also thought that the full-fledged plot of the movie focused on the atrocities of Adolf Hitler. A scene in the trailer also claims something like “we all are like Hitler, and want something that others have."

Due to this, people on Twitter are now drawing parallels between Bawaal and Ranveer’s podcast. One person also mentioned that the “BeerBicepsification" of history from likening Hitler to a “career hack" to a personality trait is unacceptable.

“This podcast was clearly shot after Bawaal was in which case how did a dialogue writer and BeerBiceps both come to the same conclusion that we are all a lil hitler-ish," mentioned another person.

Here are a few tweets: