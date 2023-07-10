Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
'Bawaal' Movie's 'Bizarre' Dialogue Reminds People of Ranveer Allahbadia's Hitler Podcast

People on Twitter are comparing Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' podcast with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Bawaal. Here is why.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 17:03 IST

New Delhi, India

People on Twitter are comparing Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' podcast with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Bawaal. (Image: News18)

Remember Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ podcast where he spoke about Adolf Hitler. “Hilter is evil, but who isn’t?" the host said and it sparked tons of controversies all across social media. The statement received a lot of criticism then but it seems like the unpopular opinion is now being promoted in Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ‘Bawaal’. The trailer of Bawaal released and it showed characters romanticising and normalising Hitler’s views.

Many people also thought that the full-fledged plot of the movie focused on the atrocities of Adolf Hitler. A scene in the trailer also claims something like “we all are like Hitler, and want something that others have."

Due to this, people on Twitter are now drawing parallels between Bawaal and Ranveer’s podcast. One person also mentioned that the “BeerBicepsification" of history from likening Hitler to a “career hack" to a personality trait is unacceptable.

“This podcast was clearly shot after Bawaal was in which case how did a dialogue writer and BeerBiceps both come to the same conclusion that we are all a lil hitler-ish," mentioned another person.

Here are a few tweets:

    Meanwhile, director Nitesh Tiwari has reacted to the references of Hitler and World War II in the film. He said, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc."

    first published: July 10, 2023, 17:03 IST
