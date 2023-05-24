BCCI's 'Tree-ty' for Every Dot Ball in IPL Playoffs Spurs Memes in Full Bloom

In a delightful twist during the crunch encounter between Chennai Super Kings and reigning champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk, online spectators were in for a tree-mendous surprise! The broadcasters took the traditional dot balls and spruced them up with a special graphic - tree symbols! Why? Well, because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had vowed to plant a whopping 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the IPL 2023 playoffs. As the match unfolded, viewers couldn’t help but leaf their ordinary expectations behind as they witnessed a forest of green symbols on their screens.

And just like any other iconic moment in the IPL, the BCCI’s tree-ty for dot balls couldn’t escape the watchful eyes of the Twitterverse, which wasted no time in sprouting a garden of hilarious memes. The internet, in its own quirky style, decided to ‘plant’ a seed of humour and let it grow into a meme-filled frenzy.

However, the IPL has a history of promoting environmental awareness, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pioneering the ‘Green Game’ concept back in 2011. This initiative involves RCB donning special green jerseys during one of their home games to spread the message of a greener and cleaner environment. It has become a tradition for RCB and a way to engage fans in the cause of sustainability.

Now, shifting our focus to the match itself, the winner of Qualifier 1, which happened to be CSK, secured a direct ticket to the IPL 2023 final. On the flip side, Gujarat Titans, the team that fell short, now faces the challenge of playing Qualifier 2. They will be up against the winner of the Eliminator, a match contested between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).