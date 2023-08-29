Be Like Neeraj Chopra, Win Hearts Not Challans: Delhi Police's Creative X Post on Road Safety

The Delhi police has come up with a creative social media post to spread awareness about road safety and following traffic rules by referring to Neeraj Chopra’s victory in the men’s javelin at the World Athletics Championships. “Be like Neeraj Chopra. Win hearts, not challans," the police wrote in a post on X. It said, “To drivers and riders, you are not Neeraj’s javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals."

Reacting to the post, one of the users suggested that lane driving must be enforced on priority.

