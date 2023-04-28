What Do You See - Bird Or Monkey? Well, It Is A Bear Stuck In A Tree

A bird, a paper plane or a kite stuck in a tree is a usual site but seeing a bear on it might leave many surprised. That too, in a residential area. A bear was rescued safely by the firefighter department in Nevada on Wednesday after it was spotted clinging to a top branch of a tree. The Fire Department of the city of Reno shared photos of the incident on social media that showcases the crew setting up a tarp under the tree. The rescue officers reportedly used a fire truck ladder to spread salvage cover. As per Fox29, local resident Keith Bohn revealed the animal wandered in their neighbourhood of Double Diamond on Wednesday morning. The officers monitoring the animal initially waited for the bear to come down on its own but it did not.

Post that, they set up a tarp held by firefighters where the animal eventually fell down safely. The mission was apparently completed within a span of 20 minutes after the bear was caught. Bohn highlighted the officers quickly examined the animal for any serious injuries. Later it was tranquilized and released in Mount Rose, located in Reno. The rescue mission was commissioned in collaboration with the Nevada Wildlife Department. While sharing the photos of the incident on Instagram, the Reno Fire Department stated, “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope, it’s a bear stuck in the tree. Reno Firefighters assigned to T3 & E12 assisted Nevada Wildlife in the rescue/removal of a bear stuck in a tree in the south meadows area today." Take a look at the photos here:

Multiple social media users resorted to filling the comment section of the post with words of appreciation for the officers involved in the rescue mission. A user wrote, “Awe bless that baby and thank you firefighters you’re angels to save him." Another felt bad for the animal, “Oh no! Poor thing." A section of the users was curious about detailed information about the incident. One asked, “How did they get him to jump?" Another joined, “What happened after he got out of the tree? I mean did he just wander off or did you have to transport him?"

If the report is to be believed, local resident Bohn attested to the fact of the animal’s safe removal.

