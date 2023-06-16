Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Before You Could Even Spell World Record, This Autistic Man Set One In Speedcubing

Before You Could Even Spell World Record, This Autistic Man Set One In Speedcubing

Max Park achieved the record-breaking feat at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Max surpassed the previous record of 3.47 seconds by China’s Yusheng Du.(Credit:guinnessworldrecords/YouTube)
Max surpassed the previous record of 3.47 seconds by China’s Yusheng Du.(Credit:guinnessworldrecords/YouTube)

American speed cuber Max Park broke a long-standing record after solving a 3x3x3 puzzle in just 3.13 seconds. Max achieved the incredible feat at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California, securing his entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. Max surpassed China’s Yusheng Du who had solved the puzzle in 3.47 seconds back in 2018.

Max already dominates the world of speedcubing, holding not only the single solve world records but also the average solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cube categories.

Diagnosed with autism, Max has battled his own struggles in life. His parents, Schwan and Miki, highlight the deep impact that cubing has had on their son’s journey, describing it as “a good therapy". They recall a time “when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes."

Advertisement

“Fastest 3x3x3 Cube Solve EVER! - Guinness World Records," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing a video of Max’s achievements. The overlay text in the video reads, “Max Park is about to do what many thought was impossible."

The remarkable feat soon captured the attention and admiration of people from around the world, resulting in a flood of comments expressing appreciation for Max’s achievement.

One user expressed their delight, stating, “I can’t think of a better way for the record to have been broken. Congrats Max."

Another who was surprised, wrote, “I was so surprised when I saw Max Park broke the world record after it has been held by Yusheng Du for almost 5 years congrats to him once again."

Advertisement

One enthusiastic user declared, “MAX is an absolute beast."

One more wrote, “The fact someone with autism is able to do something like this is incredible!! Props to him."

Max Park’s journey has taken him far beyond his initial struggles as he has become an official ambassador for Rubik’s.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Earlier, cubing veteran Erik Akkersdijk was left stunned when Max set the 7x7x7 single record with an astonishing time of 1 minute and 40 seconds. Erik regarded it as the most impressive feat he had ever witnessed and believed that “The record will likely stand for some time."

    However, Max Park proved him wrong soon as he surpassed his own performance by smashing the 7x7x7 single record within 1 minute and 35 seconds.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:01 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:01 IST
    Read More