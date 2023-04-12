Believe It Or Not, But Robots Too Have Mid-Week Blues

Whether you are working in a multinational corporation or have your own business, there are times you might feel you would fall down due to exhaustion. Relatable, right? Apparently, it’s not just humans who can feel fatigued. A viral video shows a robot collapsing to the ground, seemingly because it was “so exhausted". The clip shows a time-lapse of the robot placing plastic containers on a conveyor belt. Towards the end of the clip, it collapses to the ground while people around it look stunned.

According to reports, the robot, named Digit, was designed by Agility Robotics for working in warehouses and lifting boxes. The incident of the machine collapsing took place at the ProMat exhibition event in Chicago last month.

“Video of a robot collapsing in a scene that seemed to fall from tiredness after a long day’s work…" an account wrote while sharing the video.

The clip was also posted on Reddit with the same caption.

Users found the video extremely relatable, with many comparing the robot to “the average American middle-class worker." A few people confessed that they felt like that robot “every day".

People wasted no time in calling out today’s corporate culture, with many claiming that their bosses would prompt them to work more by giving the robot’s example. “Our corporate overlords would like you to emulate its work ethic. ‘See, Robby the robot is willing to drop dead for a salary of $0.16/hr in electricity. People today just don’t want to work’," a comment read.

Others joked that this video would be seen by future robots as an example. “This is the video robot descendants will look back on when they rise up," one person quipped. Another remarked that the “robot should join a union".

Some individuals guessed what could have caused the robot to fall, with people labelling it as a “battery failure".

This is not the only time a video featuring a robot has grabbed attention online. Earlier the clip of a bipedal robot failing to place a box correctly had gone viral.

The robot managed to fumble while placing a box and upturned a trolley. It then fell down itself.

We are sure every clumsy person found the robot’s antics relatable. Though the field of robotics is making great strides, it seems that the technology still has a long way to go before it can become less clumsy than humans.

