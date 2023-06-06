Bengaluru Auto Adorned With Lights, Tray Tables and Cushions Captivates Internet

The auto rickshaws in India often display intriguing messages, but it’s uncommon to see drivers embellishing their vehicles. However, an auto driver in Bengaluru has taken it to a whole new level by adorning his three-wheeler with swanky items that are not typically associated with this affordable mode of transportation. This exceptional transformation has caught the attention of many, and a video showcasing this extravagant auto rickshaw in the Silicon Valley of India has recently gone viral.

In the walkaround video, this extraordinary auto rickshaw showcases a multitude of upgrades implemented by its driver. The vehicle boasts vibrant multi-coloured LED lights, as well as the addition of doors and glass windows on both the driver’s and passengers’ sides, setting it apart from the usual design. Among its lavish features are leatherette seats equipped with tray tables, ensuring a comfortable ride for passengers. Furthermore, an eye-catching ticker runs along the back of the auto, adorned with posters of revered Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.

To enhance the overall experience, the auto is furnished with cushions for passengers, a fan for ventilation, and even a fire extinguisher for safety. Notably, the driver, MG Nagaraja, has incorporated a tablet into his section, serving as a navigation aid and a source of entertainment with music.

Having acquired the auto rickshaw only last year, it’s the exceptional look of the vehicle that has swiftly captivated the attention of commuters in Bengaluru.

A Twitter user named Ajith Sahani shared the now-viral video, expressing their admiration by saying, "Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far"

The video quickly elicited responses from viewers far and wide. One user expressed their delight, stating, “Beautiful & very nice. Gives lot of pleasure to travel in such auto." Another individual remarked, “Wow so beautiful! Had seen such autos in Sri Lanka and loved them."

Nonetheless, an unsatisfied user expressed their concerns, stating, “They don’t usually stop when called, don’t accept reasonable fare. No meter. Don’t accept rides on booking apps. How will we travel sir?"