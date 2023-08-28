Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Heartwarming Story To Complete Higher Studies Will Make You Smile

An unexpected encounter with an Ola auto driver prompted a social media user to share a heartwarming story on X (formally known as Twitter). In a recent post, Nidhi Agarwal, a strategy lead expert, highlighted a story that shed light on the extraordinary journey of an auto driver identified as Baskar. Nidhi’s tweet, which included a photograph of Baskar, introduced us to the man who had recently written his English question paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams.

What makes this achievement noteworthy is that Baskar, despite having completed his education in the tenth grade in 1985, decided to complete his higher education.

Baskar, whose children are in school, told Nidhi about his dedication to personal growth and self-improvement.

Nidhi described it as a “Peak Bengaluru" moment, referring to instances that often occur exclusively in Bengaluru. “Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after clearing 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating! @peakbengaluru," read the post.

The post was shared on August 26. Meanwhile, the popular X account “Peak Bengaluru," which documents such stories from across the Karnataka metropolis, also expressed their love and enthusiasm using emoticons in the comment section.

In 2022, a 74-year-old auto driver took social media by storm after a post on his English-speaking skills went viral. Pataabi Raman, 60, retired as an English lecturer and had been driving an auto for 14 years for a living.