Bengaluru Bus Driver's Pic Posing With Road Challan Goes Viral, Twitter Asks 'Did He Receive Award?'

You never know when life will throw unexpected twists your way! And in the age of social media, unpredictability has become an everyday spectacle. A perfect example of this occurred recently when a Twitter user decided to report a school bus driver to the Bengaluru police for taking the wrong route, citing concerns about safety after a tragic incident in Ghaziabad that claimed six lives. Little did anyone anticipate that this serious complaint would take an amusing turn, transforming into a hilarious episode that captivated Desi users’ attention.

It all started when the Twitter page, FixBangalorePlz, took charge and tweeted, “@ChrysalisHigh Your school bus, with innocent students aboard, is boldly venturing down the wrong way under Garudacharpalya metro station from Brigade Metropolis. Bus number KA53AA6189. @blrcitytraffic, please impose a severe fine; endangering the lives of so many kids is simply not acceptable."

The page even shared a video of the school bus taking a daring U-turn on the wrong side of the road. The anticipation grew, and a day later, they inquired about the action taken by the traffic police. That’s when the unexpected twist unfolded, as the traffic police posted the photo of the officer handing the road challan (fine receipt) to the bus driver, making it look like a peculiar kind of ‘reward-giving’ gesture.

Soon, responses poured in, and the comments were nothing short of entertaining. “By looking at the driver’s expression, he be like, ‘I was expecting a bigger award’," one user remarked. “It’s more like handing over the key at the time of the first sale of a new model vehicle," another quipped. “Looks more like the driver accepting a reward," added a witty commentator.