Bengaluru CEO Shares Mom's Two-Year-Long Struggle With Tenant Who Refused To Pay Rent After First Month

Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Capital Mind, described his mother’s harrowing experience of struggling for two years to evict a defaulting tenant. Shenoy detailed his mother’s ordeal on Twitter, claiming that she had to go to court every two months for two years before eventually securing a court order to evict the tenant, who refused who refused to pay rent after only the first month. The tenant, not only neglected to pay rent but also filed a false case, alleging the use of henchmen against them. This dragged the legal battle further, making it a tedious and exhausting process for Shenoy’s mother. It was only after the court order that the fraud renter left on the last day before police intervention.

The traumatizing incident led Shenoy’s mother to sell off all her real estate properties, and she now resides in the only house she owns. Shenoy emphasized that real estate had not proven profitable for them, and they had found greater success in markets with much lesser hassle.

Advertisement

The revelation came to the forefront after Shenoy replied to a user who cited a news report of a 60-year-old retired bank employee in Bengaluru, who succeeded to evict a defaulting tenant after a four-year legal struggle.

In response to questions from his followers, Shenoy disclosed that his family never received the unpaid rent from the tenant, despite putting in considerable effort to locate him, even seeking assistance from law enforcement. He added saying, “We did a lot of sleuthing to find him twice. One other woman who was cheated was also chasing him."

Advertisement

This frustrating experience struck a chord with others on Twitter, who shared their own tales of difficult tenant-landlord disputes, expressing similar concerns about the slow and inefficient legal system when it comes to handling such cases.

Shenoy also pointed out that most people are honest and reliable, but the sluggishness of the legal process poses a challenge in dealing with defaulting tenants.