Bengaluru Doctors Remove Nail Cutter From Man’s Stomach After Eight Years

Days at a rehabilitation centre can be really challenging. Drug or alcohol addicts, who visit such a place, need to battle hard with their mental as well as physical conditions to get out of a long-standing dependency. The situation, however, can sometimes get out of hand, forcing the addicts to take extreme steps to get out of the unfavourable situation. In one such instance, a man, during his time at a deaddiction centre, ended up swallowing a nail cutter. And if it wasn’t bizarre enough, he carried it in his tummy for as many as eight years, without even realising. Now, after a prolonged period of almost 3000 days, a team of doctors from Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital finally removed the nail cutter from his stomach on August 18, reported The Indian Express.

The man, who resides in Sarjapur, experienced severe pain in his abdomen a few days ago when he decided to see a doctor. To assess the reason behind his stomachache, the physicians took an X-ray, and the report of the scan revealed the presence of a nail cutter inside his belly. The medical team immediately performed the surgery through laparoscopy to take out the foreign object. That’s when the person recalled the episode of ingesting the object under the influence of alcohol while staying at the deaddiction centre three years back.

Sharing his experience with the portal, the 38-year-old revealed that he was admitted to the rehabilitation hub for alcoholism at the age of 30. One day, he could not endure the torture by the doctors there and went on to swallow the nail cutter in anger. He did inform about the thing to the centre staff who suggested eating a couple of bananas. “I assumed that it had gone out. I remembered it when only doctors questioned me about swallowing any object," the person said, as quoted by the Indian Express.