Bengaluru Employee Vents About Paying 50 Percent Of His Income As Tax; Twitter Finds Struggle 'Relatable'

A Bengaluru employee fed up with paying over 50% of his income as tax has garnered attention after sharing his frustration on Twitter. Identified as Sanchit Goyal, the man currently works for an e-commerce company. In his online outburst, Sanchit highlights being riddled by the pressure of paying taxes be it on his earnings or expenditure. On Sunday, he claimed to have earned Rs 5000 but explained he had to give 30% of that amount to the Government as tax. If that wasn’t enough, upon buying a caffeinated beverage from the remaining amount he was charged about 28% as tax.

“Today I earned Rs 5000. I had to give 30% to the Government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28% as tax," he tweeted. The annoyed employee also estimated that he pays more than 50% of his income as tax after working hard for 12 hours every day. He concluded the rant by adding, “I realized I am working 12 hrs a day just to pay 50%+ of my income to the Government."

In a subsequent tweet, Sanchit broke down the taxes imposed by the government on basic products including sugar, cream, and a choco-bar.

A barrage of social media users related to this struggle of a common man calling it extremely painful and disappointing. Aggravated by the resentment toward paying taxes on commodities, many joined Sanchit by venting out their frustration in the reply section. A user showed bitterness toward the way the government decides to spend the citizens’ money. “And your blood boils when you know that a great portion of tax revenue is going towards salaries, pensions of Government employees, and unnecessary freebies rather than building infrastructure," said the Twitterati.

Another user wrote, “Absolutely given 50% of my income as tax, now when I lost my job there is no help from the government."

One more expressed, “I wouldn’t mind paying so much tax if I was rewarded back for it with good civil amenities, excellent health care, free education, and livable cities. People would pay even more tax if all that was provided, but alas!"