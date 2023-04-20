Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Bengaluru Engineer Earning Rs 58 LPA Posts About 'Loneliness', Sparks Debate on Modern Life

A 24-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru posted about how he feels lonely despite comfortable living with a salary of Rs 58 lakh per annum.

April 20, 2023

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru engineer's post about loneliness goes viral. (Representational image: PTI)
Bengaluru engineer's post about loneliness goes viral. (Representational image: PTI)

A Bengaluru software engineer’s post on Grapevine Corporate Chat has once again brought that question to the fore: can money buy happiness? While one school argues that money certainly makes the path to all of life’s comforts (not to mention things like healthcare and other essential components) much easier, another argues that there are experiences in life to which one could never put a price. The 24-year-old engineer works at a FAANG company in Bengaluru and earns Rs 58 lakh per annum before taxes.

Despite ease of living, he said in his post that he finds himself lonely and overwhelmed. He does not have a girlfriend with whom he could share his life, and his friends are also busy with their own pursuits. His work life has grown monotonous since he has been with the same company from the beginning of his career.

Urban loneliness or the loneliness that accompanies modern living is a thing. Many people sympathised with the OP’s problem.

Some people were not as sympathetic:

The OP is certainly in a position of privilege, but it’s undeniable that we live in a global capitalist society where true human connection is becoming rarer by the day.

April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023
