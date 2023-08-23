Bengaluru Farmer Earns Rs 21 Crore With Organic Farming, Empowers Over 3000 Women

Amith Kishan worked 8 hours a day for a insurance bank under claims department in Bengaluru. The majority of insurance claims were for cancer cases, but when one client lost his fight with the disease, Amith wondered why so many people were affected by it.

Among the many factors that enabled ill health, Amith felt that the food we eat had to change. In this incredible journey of change, he remembered his grandfather, who lived for more than 80 years and was a well-known farmer in his community. Amith Kishan then put himself in his grandfather’s shoes.

While his grandfather was a farmer, Amith had little to no knowledge about farms and crops. But he was determined to bring a change.

Now, Amith is making a Rs 21 crore turnover with his unique way of farming. In 2019, Amith, with the help of his brother Ashrith, started Hebbevu Farms. Here, they plant only native seeds (obtained only through natural means), use only cow dung and cow urine as fertilisers, and plant bananas to raise the potassium levels in the soil, which are good for farming.

As a result of these actions, earthworms were first visible in the land, and they are now expanding agriculture to 700 acres and maintaining the cattle farm with native cows and buffaloes (only native cattle can produce A2 type milk, which is whey).

His goal is to sell consumers fresh and organic goods, such gangabhavani coconuts, white chickpeas, toor (pigeon pea), moong (green gramme), and urad (black gramme), among others. Along with dairy products and vegetable oils, Amith cultivates roughly 40 different kinds of food grains and vegetables. Through a store in Bengaluru and a website, he sells up to six tonnes of veggies and 1,500 litres of milk every day.

They initially ran into problems with the other farms since they didn’t use pesticides, but over time they gradually persuaded the farmers to switch to organic pesticides.