Bengaluru IKEA Apologises After Customer's Viral Tweet Shows Dead Rat on Food Court Table

Recently, a woman visiting the IKEA store in Bengaluru had a horrifying experience when a mouse fell from the ceiling onto her table while she was enjoying her meal at the popular furniture retailer’s food court. Twitter user @Sharanyashettyy shared shocking images of the incident, showing the dead mouse on the table with their snacks. Alongside the pictures, she expressed her disbelief, stating, “Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA… I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead… Most bizarre moment ever!"

The customer recounted her ordeal in an interview with OpIndia, mentioning that it was her first time at IKEA. She had gone with two friends and one friend’s son to the IKEA store located in Nagasandra, Bengaluru. They did some shopping after reaching the store around 11:30 AM. While one of her friends went to get desserts from the food court, she decided to keep the cart in a corner. It was at this moment when the rat fell from the ceiling, creating a chaotic situation.

“It was crazy and unbelievable. Everybody around us was eating and looking at the table while we were trying to find someone to do something about it. We called two cleaners and then another guy from their facility service management. That guy called another lady from IKEA, who then went on to call somebody else," she explained. However, during this wait for help, the area was not cordoned off, and the dead rat remained uncovered. She even shared how, surprisingly, customers at nearby tables continued eating as if nothing had happened, and the store staff didn’t take any immediate action to sanitise the area adequately.

“I didn’t create a scene because there were way too many people, and it would create havoc. So I simply walked off to see what they would do, and what they did was terrible. There was no system in place. Kids and babies were eating around and on the table kept in the same place," she added.

As the incident gained attention on social media, IKEA issued an apology, stating, “Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation and ensuring that all precautionary measures are taken. Food safety and hygiene are our top priorities, and we strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience at IKEA."