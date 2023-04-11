Bengaluru is Setting Up India's First 3D-printed Post Office, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Impressed

Bengaluru is all set to get India’s first 3D-printed post office. The post office is being built using 3D printing technology by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) at the Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor. It cost Rs 23 lakh to build, which is approximately 30 to 40 per cent less than the amount required to build your regular post office, as per a Hindustan Times report. Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is also impressed at the technology.

The video of the ongoing work was shared by a Bengaluru resident on Twitter. “Look ma, they are 3D printing a building outside my house!" Marisha Thakur tweeted. In response to a Twitter user’s question, Marisha also said that the noise levels were bare minimum. Larsen & Toubro also replied to Marisha, writing, “Thank you for sharing. We’re bringing technology to construction."

Reacting to the news, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on Twitter, “Country’s first 3D-printed post office coming up in Bengaluru - hope this is the shape of things to come!!"

“Wow! Had no idea that Bangalore was using 3D print for a new post office. So awesome! Hope this catches on," one Twitter user wrote. “Curious as to how much faster the process is to the usual brick layout," another user wrote.

According to Hindustan Times, the post office will be spread across 1,100 square feet and it will function like any other such office.

