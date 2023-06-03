Bengaluru Landlord Investing Rs 8 Lakh in Tenant's Start-up Has Internet in Shock

Bengaluru, often recognised for its unpredictable nature, continues to captivate attention with its idiosyncrasies, whether it’s the notorious traffic or the demanding criteria landlords impose on tenants. Known as the Silicon Valley of India, this city constantly surprises us with its unconventional elements. And just when we believed Bengaluru couldn’t astonish us any further, a heartwarming incident emerged, shedding a ray of hope amidst the peculiar landlord-tenant narratives. Recently, a tenant in Bengaluru shared an extraordinary tale of how his landlord astonishingly invested an astounding $10,000 (Rs. 8 lakhs) in his start-up, causing a profound sensation across the internet.

Pawan Gupta, the Co-founder, and CEO of ‘Betterhalf’, an innovative AI-powered marriage app for singles, recently unveiled a remarkable incident by sharing a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord. In the conversation, the landlord expressed his faith in Pawan’s venture, stating, “I’m investing in you, honestly," along with good wishes for his success as he wrote, “All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights."

Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Bus Driver Eats Lunch While Stuck in Traffic, Internet Says ‘Can Take Nap As Well’

In response, Pawan expressed his gratitude, addressing the landlord by name, “Thank you, Sushil." Further, in a subsequent message, the landlord revealed that he had made a significant investment of $10,000 in Betterhalf’s start-up.

“In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment." read the caption of the now-viral post.

The tweet quickly garnered attention from internet users who were taken aback by the news, prompting a flurry of reactions. One user expressed their surprise, questioning, “Is that actually in $? That’s great funding. Best wishes!" Another user chimed in, stating, “This is such great news!"

Advertisement

Also Read: Working on Scooter to Failing Tenant Test, Why ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’ is Meme Gold

Advertisement

The excitement continued as a third user exclaimed, “Woah, how cool is this."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such a great news for Bengaluru tenants, ain’t it?