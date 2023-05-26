Bengaluru Man Allegedly Beaten Up By Society Uncle For Entering From Wrong Gate, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a Bengaluru man being brutally beaten up by a society uncle. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Sanchit Kumar’, shared the video as he narrated the entire incident. Sanchit mentioned that he was “assaulted" by a random man from his society. In the video, you can hear his sister screaming in the background. “I am sharing this traumatic incident encountered by me and my sister on the night of 16th May 23. It was around 9:00 PM. My sister and I were returning back home on scooty (We live in a society named Lakedew Residency, Haralur Bangalore)," wrote Sanchit.

He further mentioned that the main gate has a partition and one is supposed to enter from the left side and exit from the right side. “We entered from the right side because the road on the left side was broken and there was a chance of skidding. Also, there was no traffic on the right side," he wrote. This is when an uncle stopped them and started yelling. He also forced them to go back and enter from the left side.

Advertisement

“Since he was continuously misbehaving, I decided not to argue with him and asked my sister to get down and started taking U turn. The moment I started taking U turn, this guy grabbed the handle of my scooty and pushed it aggressively. Both me and my scooty fell down," he wrote. When Sanchit stood up to talk, he was punched by the man repeatedly. Have a look at the tweets:

Advertisement

When he started bleeding, onlookers brought towels and ice packs to help him. The doctors found a deep rupture above his eyebrows and recommended surgery. After the entire incident, Sanchit came to know that the angry man in the video is Subhash Almel who lives in the same society.