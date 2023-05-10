Bengaluru Man Discovers His Next-Door Neighbour Is Rapido Founder After Random WhatsApp Text

A LinkedIn user’s encounter with his successful entrepreneur neighbour in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Well, it all began with a random text in the housing society’s WhatsApp group by someone looking for a ladder. When the LinkedIn user Akashlal Bathe checked the person’s profile, his status read “Rapido", leaving him curious. So, Bathe went on and googled the person, and it turned out that the man was one of the founders of the bike taxi app. Then what? Excited Bathe was curious to share this with his followers and he dropped a post on his LinkedIn timeline with the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between him and the Rapido founder.

Rapido was founded in 2015, by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and SR Rishikesh. Therefore, so far it is unclear which of the three co-founders texted him. Surprised by such an amazing co-incident, Bathe began his post by saying that such a thing is only possible in Bengaluru. The screenshot revealed that Bathe, after seeing his status, asked him, “Also what’s with Rapido?" Then even before the founder could reveal his identity to the LinkedIn user, he “Googled" him. After which the person responded, “I am the founder of Rapido." In response to this Bathe wrote, “Nice-nice. This is going up on my LinkedIn." And ended with a laughing emoticon.

“Happens only in Bangalore. Pinged a random dude who wanted a ladder in the society group, and checked his profile with the status ‘Rapido’. Turns out the founder of Rapido is a neighbour," Akashlal Bathe wrote.

The LinkedIn user was hinting at the fact that Bengaluru has been the epicentre of India’s startup story that led to many successful companies bursting onto the scene. The tech-savvy city is home to entrepreneurs and chances are really high that you bump into some CEOs and founders in public.

In no time, several users flooded the comments section questioning who the founder was. Many even quizzed if he got the ladder at the end. A user commented, “Waise what was his DP looking like? And who gave the ladder at the end?" To this Bathe hilariously responded, “No idea if he got the ladder though, wouldn’t be too surprised if it was from a competitor startup CEO." This is not all. After coming across this story, many users started to think if they should move to Bengaluru.

