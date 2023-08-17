Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 82 Lakh After Being Tricked in a Sex Scandal By Two Women

If reports are to be believed, a 60-year-old Bengaluru man lost Rs 82 lakh after he was cheated in a sex scandal by two women. This man happens to be a retired state government employee and he lost the money to 40-year-old Reena Annamma and 30-year-old Sneha. The police complaint states that he was introduced to Annamma in April by a friend. The 60-year-old was then asked to help the woman as her son was suffering from cancer. On this day, the man and the woman met at a hotel and he gave her Rs 5,000. Also, later, she borrowed some more money from him.

The next month, she invited the man to another hotel on the outskirts of the city and asked for sexual favours from him. The man, however, refused. He further claimed that he was later forced to sleep with the woman after she threatened him. Then she introduced him to Sneha, who demanded more money.

Advertisement

Also Read: UP Man Buys ‘Magic Mirror’ to See People Naked, Loses Rs 9 Lakh in Scam

Soon, Annamma started threatening the man to show the video clips taken from their time spent in the hotel. On top of this, Sneha blackmailed the man and threatened to send the videos to his relatives.

Taking advantage of the situation, Sneha demanded Rs 75 lakh from the man and he had to withdraw Rs 82 lakh from his Provident Fund account to send it to both the women.

Just when he thought that the women would stop, they ended up demanding for an additional Rs 42 lakh. This forced him to file a police complaint. According to reports, he was allegedly threatened by the women that his daughter would be sexually assaulted if he opened up about the extortion to anyone.