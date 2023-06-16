Bengaluru Man Makes Fake Bomb Threat to His Office For Not Responding to Calls, Gets Arrested

In what comes as a shocking incident, a 25-year-old employee, working at a private firm in Bengaluru’s Eco Space was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat at his workplace. According to a report by Times of India, Prasad Navneenth made the bomb call because he was upset about being barred from office. Due to performance issues, Prasad was not allowed to enter the office. His company was also thinking about firing him.

He tried to get in touch with his colleagues. Not only this but Prasad also called the firm several times but his request was denied. Frustrated about the same, he called up the firm again to say that he had placed a bomb inside the office. He further threatened the people by saying that the bomb would go off in the next 30 minutes.

However, after a while, he called again to admit that he had made a false claim. But it was too late by then as the company had already contacted the police.

As of now, the police has registered a non-cognizable report which will be converted into an FIR with the permission of the court. While speaking to the Times of India, a cop explained, “An anti-sabotage team, bomb disposal squad, local police and sleuths from the city intelligence and Internal Security Division, about 60 personnel in all, scoured the premises and declared it a hoax call by 3pm. By then, another police team had traced the suspect and detained him."