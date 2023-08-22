Bengaluru Man With Sign 'Legalise Dog Meat' Gets Roasted on 'X', Here's the Story

Recently, a photograph from Bengaluru has been making waves across the internet, capturing a man standing beside a sign that reads, “Legalise Dog Meat. Sign my Petition." As expected, pet enthusiasts and the general public alike are finding it quite unsettling. The man has come under fire for advocating something as contentious and seemingly unnecessary, prompting many to wonder about his motives. However, before you rush to judgments, hold on – there’s a narrative behind his intention!

Check Out the Viral Pic:

“This is ridiculous," commented a user beneath the viral image. “Now this has to be a stupid joke, pls tell me its a joke!!" pleaded another. “Taking ‘You’re So Cute, I Could Eat You Up!’ to whole new level," quipped a third commentator.

A fourth person shared, “I saw him yesterday in church st and I was so close to punching him on the face."

Meanwhile, a faction of individuals remained unruffled by the issue. “I don’t eat any meat but how does it bother people more than other animals? someone explain pls," inquired one user. Another wrote, “Anyone who’s a non-vegetarian should honestly have no problem with this, all the fake hate in comments is hilarious."

However, the man with the sign had a purpose, as explained by a commenter. “Ik (I know) this person, the person was holding this poster in an attempt to attract bystanders to educate them about “veganism" by showing us that we get triggered when a dog is abused but when it comes to farm animals we are ok to kill them for unnecessary human greed and pleasures," they clarified. Indeed, the intent was to command attention, akin to the memorable tagline of an advertisement - its distinctiveness ensured visibility and recognition.

While some applauded his approach as ‘smart’, others called it ‘not cool’.