Bengaluru Man's Ride Halted For Long Raises Uber's 'Emergency' Concerns But Bro it's Traffic

Imagine you’ve just booked a taxi through an app that is keeping tabs on everything – the estimated arrival time, the driver’s info, and the chosen route. All seems smooth until the vehicle comes to an unexpected standstill, a perplexing occurrence that triggers an emergency alarm notification, inquiring if everything is in order. Sounds bizarre, right? Well, this quirky incident happened to a man in Bengaluru, and the unexpected reason behind the halt was none other than the city’s notorious traffic!

A social media user, who goes by the handle @itsrohanvj, captured this amusing episode and shared it on the platform ‘X’. The screenshot showed an Uber notification flashing a message that read, “Need help? Your vehicle has been stationary for a while. Please let us know if everything is OK." In his witty caption, the commuter disclosed, “Brother, this is not an emergency; this is Bengaluru traffic." It’s another one of those classic Bengaluru moments that showcase the city’s uniqueness, or you might even say its quirkiness.

Whilst the image hasn’t gone viral yet, it has surely given us the ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment of the day.

In a somewhat similar incident, another person had taken a Rapido bike ride to reach their destination faster. But fate had other plans, as they found themselves stuck in the infamous Bengaluru traffic mess. However, amidst the annoyance, they stumbled upon a funny situation on their smartwatch. Despite being on a bike, the smartwatch mistook their slow progress for cycling and cheerfully informed them, “It looks like you are working out." Finding humour in the irony, they shared the incident on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).