Bengaluru’s Mountain Dew Jalebi Has A Surprising Ingredient (Hint: It Isn’t A Soft Drink)

When it comes to Indian desserts, jalebis are a popular choice in many parts of the country. While there are different varieties of jalebis available in the market, have you ever come across the unique concept of Mountain Dew Jalebi? Don’t worry, it’s not as strange as it sounds or some bizarre combination. Instead, it is a lip-smacking dessert that is mainly enjoyed in Bengaluru and is named as Avarebele Jalebi. These jalebis have got the nickname Mountain Dew Jalebi due to their vibrant fluorescent green colour. Surprisingly, the green colour is not achieved using the beverage or food colouring, but it is made from hyacinth beans. These versatile beans, also known as Avarebele, are quite popular among the locals in Karnataka. In fact, they are so popular that there is a dedicated festival called Avarekai Mela.

An old picture of avarebele jalebi has gone viral on the internet, sparking curiosity and fascination among food enthusiasts.

The picture is shared by a food blogger Amar Sirohi who briefed about the dish in the caption of his post. “Mountain Dew Jalebi. Well, these jalebis are not green because of mountain dew or the addition of green food colour. These are actually avarebele jalebi, quite popular in Bangalore. These are made of Hyacinth Beans or more popularly known by the locals as Avarebele in Karnataka. The unique flavour of the Avarebele is so popular that there is even a festival/fair dedicated to it - Avarekai Mela," he wrote.

According to the food blogger, this unique dessert not only has an appealing appearance but also offers a different taste as compared to the regular jalebis. Since posted originally in 2020, the picture has a notable 25,900 likes. People commented on the post and shared their opinions:

“Wow…it looks great," commented an individual.

Another Instagram user asked about the location, saying, “Where in Bangalore do you get these?"