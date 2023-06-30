Bengaluru Neighbour's Polite 'Do Not Park Here' Note on Car Has Desis Realising, 'Never in Delhi'

In the vast realm of the internet, Bengaluru has emerged as a city that refuses to be confined to the ordinary. With its penchant for all things unique and out-of-the-box, the Silicon Valley of India has become a captivating subject for online enthusiasts. From the quest for potential co-founders hidden within rented rooms to professionals skillfully multitasking amidst maddening traffic, Bengaluru has witnessed its fair share of Twitter-fuelled adventures. However, a recent viral tweet has truly showcased the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru’s residents, leaving even the feisty Delhiites taking notes.

In a Twitter post, user Subhasis Das shared a photo of a note he found on a car’s window in Koramangala, expressing his admiration for the displayed “politeness". The note read, “Hi. Please do not park your car here!! We had already requested you not to do so earlier. Please understand that we have been living in this area since the year 2000, and own 2 cars. Hence, we need a good amount of parking space. Please go back to your earlier parking spot. Let’s be good and supportive neighbours." The note was signed off with the words, “Your neighbour."

Unsurprisingly, the post garnered considerable attention online, drawing diverse reactions from netizens. While many praised Bengaluru residents for their impressive handling of tense situations, the comments section became a battleground as Delhi-NCR residents couldn’t resist sharing their perspectives. They expressed how a resident of Delhi or Gurgaon might have responded in a similar situation.

“If this had happened in Gurgaon, the neighbor might have already broken the windshield with a baseball bat," remarked one user. Another user shared a troubling incident, stating, “This is much better. My friend got sambar poured over his car for parking near a neighbor’s house."