Bengaluru Ola Driver Cancelling Ride to Charge Extra Has Twitter Puzzled Over Middle Class Survival

In a world where tweets go viral in the blink of an eye, one Mumbai-based CEO’s revelation of paying a mere Rs. 100 for a short auto ride gained attention. But as the dust settled on that quirky story, another narrative emerged - an alarming concern over the exorbitant pricing practices of auto rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru. Now, another Mumbai-based individual caught the spotlight when he exposed a similar experience with an Ola driver in Bengaluru. The driver cunningly cancelled the ride and insisted on additional payments to reach the destination.The tweet recounting this incident went viral, with the man voicing concerns about the struggles of the middle-class public amidst such exploitative practices.

Taking to the digital realm of X (Twitter), Prashant Yadav, a Razorpay employee, shared his story: “Got down at Banglore City station -> booked an Ola auto -> auto walla called me near him -> cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga." He then added, “I wonder how middle class survive in the city as they consider every one wealthy techie."

Advertisement

The tweet quickly garnered attention, and numerous users flooded the comment section with their perspectives. One sympathised, saying, “Welcome to BLR! You will get used to the rejections (cab/auto/residence etc)." Other suggested reporting such incidents to Ola and rebooking, but Prashant revealed that he had tried that with no luck.

Advertisement

Amidst the discussions, people also offered advice on how to avoid such situations. One user mentioned, “They tend to do this near stations a lot, take the metro if possible and book from there. They just want to scam you thinking you’re new. It’s lot lesser in daily usage than many other cities."

Also Read: Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

“Get a bus pass done. Travel anywhere," wrote another.