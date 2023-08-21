Bengaluru Store Pays Rs 10,000 To Man Who Fell Ill After Eating Expired Oats

A Bengaluru man managed to receive compensation of Rs 10,000 after he took legal action against a store that sold him an expired food item. According to reports, the man received compensation for all the losses he allegedly suffered, including medical and legal costs during the proceeding against the supermarket. Parappa, 49, bought some items, including a packet of honey oats priced at Rs 925, from a well-known supermarket in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

After consuming the oats, he fell sick and it turned out to be food poisoning. Upon examining the product’s packaging closely, he discovered that the supermarket had discreetly covered up the original expiry date with a new label, extending it to a later date.

When he tried to seek assistance from the store staff, he received an unsatisfactory response and decided to take a legal route. He sent a formal legal notice to the supermarket, accusing them of service deficiency and engaging in unfair trade practices. The case eventually reached the Bengaluru Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

During the legal proceedings, the consumer commission took note of the food item’s packet being relabelled with wrong manufacturing and expiry dates over the older ones and ruled in Parappa’s favour. They ordered the store to provide a full refund of Rs 925 for the product and cover his health expenses of Rs 5000, which he had incurred due to his illness caused by the expired product.

Additionally, the court mandated the supermarket to bear the legal cost of Rs 5,000 incurred throughout this process.

This incident serves as an example of consumers fighting for their rights and underscores the significance of the Consumer Protection Bill in India, which safeguards consumer interests and rights. The Consumer Protection Act of 2019, a pivotal law, ensures consumer safety concerning defective products, unsatisfactory services, and unfair business practices.

Under this Act, provisions are in place to establish the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) as a regulatory body. It also establishes Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (CDRCs) at national, state, and district levels to handle consumer complaints.