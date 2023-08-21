Bengaluru Techie Takes Rs 2.7 Lakh Loan to Fix Potholes in the City, Starts Unique Campaign

Bengaluru traffic is very much known. There have been several posts and images on social media that tell how ruthless the traffic can be. One thing that contributes to this traffic is the potholes. The increased number of potholes in the city has made travelling a gruesome task. However, one techie has taken it upon himself to get rid of all these potholes. If reports are to be believed, a 32-year-old techie is trying to improvise the road infrastructure by starting a campaign called “NoDevelopmentNoTax". It is aimed at boycotting payment of property tax due to sub-standard roads in Bengaluru.

Recognised as Arif Mudgal, the man explained that he saw two accidents happen in the Hosa Road area in the eastern part of Bengaluru. This is what prompted him to take measures to fix the pothole problems in the city.

While speaking to The Times of India, he explained, “A delivery agent with an e-commerce firm was also injured when he tried to avoid the same pothole on the night of August 14. He collided head-on with a car and suffered a fractured leg. I later learnt he is from Mandya and the sole earner of his nine-member family. I was so upset." He further added, “A woman staying near my apartment sustained injuries when the auto she was travelling in toppled after it hit a pothole on Hosa Road."

Arif, along with a few others, had started a group named “Citizens Group, East Bengaluru", five years ago. However, the group ran out of money to continue the work. This is when he was forced to take a loan of Rs 2.7 lakh.