Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Bengaluru Tenant 'Trashes' Flat Before Vacating, Landlord's Post Divides Twitter

Bengaluru Tenant 'Trashes' Flat Before Vacating, Landlord's Post Divides Twitter

A Bengaluru landlord claimed that a tenant trashed the entire flat before vacating in a viral Reddit post.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 08:09 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru landlord's Reddit post divides Twitter. (Credits: Reddit)
Bengaluru landlord's Reddit post divides Twitter. (Credits: Reddit)

Bengaluru, like other big cities, certainly doesn’t make it a walk in the park for you to rent an apartment. From elaborate interviews to bizarre biases against unmarried couples, single women or bachelors, the list of hurdles is endless when you’re trying to find a flat to rent. However, a viral Reddit post, shows how the situation was reversed for a Bengaluru homeowner who had rented out his flat to an individual working in a big multinational company.

The tenant paid the rent for 3-4 months, after which he disappeared and then called to say that he needed to vacate the home and wanted the security deposit back. After finding the tenant hesitant in handing over the flat properly, the landlord went to visit the flat and found the whole place trashed. The windows were open, causing for pigeons to come in and defecate; there were liquor bottles everywhere; and a dirty mattress lying on the floor. The kitchen and toilet also seemed to be festering.

Advertisement

Though the Reddit post made by the landlord is no longer live, a Twitter user has shared the shocking photos on the platform. People, however, pointed out that there was an unfair generalisation being made about bachelors. Many also suggested that the cleaning fees could be deducted from the deposit taken by the landlord.

RELATED NEWS

Sympathies seem divided with this one.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 08:06 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 08:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About