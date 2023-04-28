Bengaluru Tenant, Who Didn't Score 90 Percent in Class 12th, Gets 'Rejected' By Flat Owner

Bengaluru landlords have been raising the bar for potential tenants, treating the rental process more like a job application than a simple transaction. In this new ‘trend’, applicants are being asked to provide detailed information about themselves, such as their LinkedIn profiles and personal write-ups, and are subjected to multiple rounds of interviews. In fact, a Twitter user recently shared a story of a tenant who was rejected simply because they did not score at least 90% in their Class 12 exams, a new benchmark set by the flat owner in Silicon Valley of India.

In a viral Twitter post, user Shubh spilled the beans on how his cousin was denied a flat by an owner in Bengaluru simply because he didn’t score a whopping 90% in his Class 12 exams. Screenshots shared online showed the tenant chatting with a broker who demanded not only his LinkedIn or Twitter profile but also his company joining certificate, 10th and 12th mark sheets, and some ‘other’ documents like Aadhar or PAN card. And if that wasn’t enough, the cherry on the cake was the owner’s request for a 150-300 word write-up about the tenant himself. Talk about thorough!

Advertisement

However, he soon faced ‘rejection’ at the hands of the landlord as the broker replied, “Sorry, but he rejected your profile because you’ve got 75% in class 12th and the owner is expecting at least 90%."

The post definitely had the internet in fits of laughter because why not!

Advertisement

Truly, the post’s caption couldn’t be more accurate: “Marks don’t decide your future, but they do decide whether you get a flat in Bengaluru or not".

Read all the Latest News here