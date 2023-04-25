Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day', Residents Share Surreal Photos and Videos

Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 p.m. today, when the sun goes directly overhead and hence the reference pole casts no shadow. Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year, when vertical objects cast no shadows, creating a moment that appears quite surreal to observes, almost like a glitch in the Matrix, if you will. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.

The reference pole could be any vertically placed object which, owing to the sun being directly overhead, would turn shadow-less. The rare celestial phenomenon mostly occurs in regions near the equator, regions that fall between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, The Weather Channel reported.

And to conclude:

Bengaluru will witness its next Zero Shadow Day on August 18. So if you missed it this time, there’s your chance.

