Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day', Residents Share Surreal Photos and Videos

Bengaluru Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day', Residents Share Surreal Photos and Videos

Bengaluru residents have shared a range of photos and videos on Zero Shadow Day.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 13:54 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Day today. (Credits: Twitter)
Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Day today. (Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru witnessed Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 p.m. today, when the sun goes directly overhead and hence the reference pole casts no shadow. Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year, when vertical objects cast no shadows, creating a moment that appears quite surreal to observes, almost like a glitch in the Matrix, if you will. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.

The reference pole could be any vertically placed object which, owing to the sun being directly overhead, would turn shadow-less. The rare celestial phenomenon mostly occurs in regions near the equator, regions that fall between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, The Weather Channel reported.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

And to conclude:

Bengaluru will witness its next Zero Shadow Day on August 18. So if you missed it this time, there’s your chance.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 13:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos