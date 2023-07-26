Bengaluru Woman Shares Company Rejected Her For Being 'Too Fair' in Viral LinkedIn Post

Facing job rejection can be a deeply disappointing experience for several reasons. The most common and frustrating aspect is the agonising wait for a company’s response that seems to stretch on for ages, only to realise that their silence speaks louder than words. However, amidst the sea of such tales of waiting woes, a peculiar and eyebrow-raising incident emerged on the internet where a woman claimed that she was allegedly rejected from a company due to her fair complexion. Despite some speculating that the LinkedIn post might be a publicity stunt, the authenticity of the claim remains unconfirmed.

Pratiksha Jichkar, a Bengaluru-based recruitment professional, shared a detailed account of her recent rejection. She expressed, “I was rejected in final round of interview, as my skin tone was little fair for the team." Sharing a screenshot of the rejection email that she received from a company, the LinkedIn user added, “You read that right, after 3 rounds of interview, 1 round of assignment, with all the relevant skills, qualifications and experience I was not fit for the role because my skin tone was fair than the current team."

Advertisement

The screengrab which did not disclose the company’s name, read, “Hi Pratiksha, thank you for interviewing with us and being patient throughout the process. Unfortunately, we cannot move ahead with you for the role at this time.

“We found your profile relevant and all skills and qualifications match what we are looking for but we are an inclusive organisation and believe in equal opportunity for all. Your skin tone is little fair for the current team so we don’t want differences in our internal team, and we decided not to offer you," the email concluded, sending shockwaves to the users.

Advertisement

Soon, her post gained significant attention on LinkedIn and also echoed on other social media platforms like Twitter, where users shared the same screenshot.

“A girl got rejected because she had a fair complexion. What a time to be alive," commented a Twitter user. However, the comment section of this post was filled with responses from people who believed that the claim was untrue.

Advertisement

“Saw this on LinkedIn today. This was just a publicity stunt. It ain’t real," wrote one user.

Also Read: Bengaluru Ola Driver Cancelling Ride to Charge Extra Has Twitter Puzzled Over Middle Class Survival

“This can’t be true. Even if the reality is this, no company would mention this in rejection mail," expressed another one.