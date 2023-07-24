Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Bengaluru Woman Stabs Boyfriend During Fight Over His Affair, Arrested

A Bengaluru woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during a fight over his affair with another woman.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Bengaluru Woman Stabs Boyfriend During Fight Over His Affair. (Image: News18)

In what comes as a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a fight. Identified as Jogesh, the 35-year-old had an argument with his girlfriend Jintu Das on Friday. The woman then stabbed the boyfriend with a knife which led to some severe bleeding. The incident took place in Vivek Nagar area of the city.

The couple had moved to the city from Assam. Jogesh worked as a security man and the couple had been in a relationship for two years. Jintu worked at a daycare center in the city and had divorced her husband in 2020. She was living with her 16-year-old daughter in the Jigani area.

As per the local police, the couple had been fighting for many months over financial issues. On top of it, Jogest had started seeing someone else and was avoiding Jintu. When she became aware of it, she caught him with the woman and stabbed him. “Infuriated, she picked up a fight with Jogesh on Friday. The debate grew fierce, driving Jintu to stab Jogesh," the police said.

    Meanwhile, earlier, a 37-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Hegganahalli, Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Pavitra, accused her 32-year-old husband, Chetan Gowda, of having an illicit affair with another woman. She did this through a note on her WhatsApp status. The incident took place on July 2. Right before attempting suicide, Pavitra uploaded a short clip on her WhatsApp status allegedly showing Chetan Gowda attacking her. She also wrote a death note. As per the police, Chetan Gowda is the owner of Sumukh Merchants Private Limited and Pavitra used to work as a manager in the company.

    first published: July 24, 2023, 13:03 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 13:08 IST
