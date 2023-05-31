Best Memes From IPL 2023 You Need to Check Out to Relive the Memorable Season

IPL 2023 has come to an end leaving all the cricket fans in the country with a lot of memories and prominent moments. From Shubman Gill destroying Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to RCB vs LSG rivalry, many such on and off the field banter made this IPL a cracking one. And who can forget an ecstatic Dhoni lifting magnificent Jadeja after CSK’s triumph?

Although the cricket carnival is over, desi fans are leaving no stones unturned to revisit the funniest moments of IPL 2023.

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ took to the microblogging platform and asked people to share the ‘best memes’ from this season and it seems like cricket fans made the best out of it.

Not only will these memes will make you laugh out loud but will also take you walk through the entire season.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Ditches IPL Victory Celebration To Click Photo With Ground Staff

Meanwhile, after a two-day rain delay, Chennai Super Kings finally witnessed victory in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans. The midnight showdown on Tuesday was worth every minute despite all the delay that came its way.

With Sir Ravindra Jadeja smashing the winning boundary, CSK emerged victorious. He graciously attributed his hits to the legendary MS Dhoni. He said, “I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. It feels amazing to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling."